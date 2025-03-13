Keira Walsh eyeing first Chelsea trophy in Women's League Cup final against Manchester City

Keira Walsh is fully focused on winning her first trophy with Chelsea ahead of Saturday's Women's League Cup final against former team Manchester City.

The England midfielder represented City, her childhood club, for eight years. However Walsh will be putting any personal links aside come Sunday.

Walsh said: "I'm a Chelsea player now and I love being here and I want to do everything I can to help this team win. As soon as you cross that white line, nothing else really matters than winning for Chelsea."

Walsh first joined City in 2014, and played under the new interim boss Nick Cushing, who is stepping in following the sacking of Gareth Taylor earlier this week.

During this time, Walsh helped City win the WSL in 2016 as well as three FA Cups and four League Cups. The 27-year-old then joined Chelsea after spending two-and-a-half years at Barcelona and believes they can with the quadruple.

"The squad is obviously unbelievable here, it's obviously very competitive. But you've also got to pay respect to the teams that are in Europe and the teams that are in the league. Although I think we can do it and we can compete, it's going to be tough," Walsh added.

"This is the first one that's up for grabs, so I think we can show our intent for the rest of the season if we go out on a strong front. We're looking to definitely bring that trophy back to London."

'They are beatable' - Blindkilde confident in City's chances

Manchester City midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown is still up for Saturday's fixture despite the recent sacking of Taylor.

"I think it's always hard changing managers right before a massive game," said Blindkilde. "But I think Nick's got great experience of silverware. He likes to play forward a lot, take risks, which is something that's really suited probably to a lot of the girls."

Chelsea are unbeaten in all competitions this season, and have won all but two matches. City currently sit 12 points behind the league leaders, but Blindkilde still believes in the team.

Blindkilde said: "It's going to be a massive challenge, but one we're wanting to face. I think we're all really ready for it. They've got an incredible squad, world-class players, but I definitely think they are beatable.

"I still think we can be really successful. We're still in the Champions League, got a League Cup final, we're still in the FA Cup and we still want to be able to qualify for the Champions League next year from the league."

'He's right up there' - Parris full of praise for Cushing

Former Manchester City forward Nikita Parris believes Cushing is back where he should be and is one of the best moves for the club.

The Brighton player was part of Cushing's team during his first managerial run at the club.

"He's probably one of the safest bets that Manchester City could have gotten on Gareth Taylor's departure," Parris told the Pitch to Pod podcast. "Nick's been there, done it and he knows the club inside out.

"I'm really happy to see him back in the WSL, I thought it was going to be at Arsenal if I'm being honest. But to see him back at Manchester City actually feels right, it feels like that's where he should be, that's his home, his team.

"It's so nice to have him back in women's football. He's a fantastic coach and I cannot speak more highly of him. I think he was brilliant for my time at Manchester City and I learned so much from him and I know the girls are going to be happy with him. Tactically he's right up there."

England international Jordan Nobbs added: "I've only ever heard good things, especially on his coaching and his tactics. I mean he won trophies at City didn't he.

"He knows the club, he'll probably get straight into knowing pretty much lots of things that are going on and just put his tactical side into it which I think is clearly very good."