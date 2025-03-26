Wales Women: Rachel Rowe returns ahead of penultimate camp before Euro 2025

Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson has announced her 26-player squad for the upcoming meetings with Denmark (April 4) and Sweden (April 8) in the Women's Nations League.

Southampton forward Rachel Rowe missed the previous games against Sweden and Italy in February due to a muscle injury but now returns to the international setup.

Cyrmu are looking to build on their solid start to the Nations League - after securing a point against Sweden two months ago - in their penultimate camp before Euro 2025, which marks their first appearance in a major tournament.

Bristol City's Tianna Teisar and Blackburn goalkeeper Poppy Soper have also been recalled.

Wales will face Denmark again in May and host Italy at the Swansea.com Stadium in June, before embarking on the tournament in Switzerland on July 2.

Image: Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson has named her 26-player squad

Wales Women squad in full

Goalkeepers: Olivia Clark (Leicester), Laura O'Sullivan-Jones (Gwalia United), Safia Middleton-Patel (Man Utd) Poppy Soper (Blackburn),

Defenders: Hayley Ladd (Everton), Gemma Evans (Liverpool), Ella Powell (Bristol City), Rhiannon Roberts (Real Betis), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Mayzee Davies (Man City), Lily Woodham (Crystal Palace - on loan from Seattle Reign), Esther Morgan (Sheffield Utd), Ffion Morgan (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Josie Green (Crystal Palace), Angharad James (Seattle Reign), Lois Joel (Newcastle), Charlie Estcourt (DC Power), Carrie Jones (IFK Norrköping), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Alice Griffiths (Durham- on loan from Southampton)

Forwards: Kayleigh Barton (Charlton), Hannah Cain (Leicester), Rachel Rowe (Southampton), Mary McAteer (Sunderland), Tianna Teisar (Bristol City), Elise Hughes (Crystal Palace)