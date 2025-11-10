Katie Reid: Arsenal Women defender to miss rest of season due to ACL injury
Arsenal Women defender Katie Reid will miss the remainder of the 2025/26 season after rupturing her ACL; the 19-year-old had impressed in her six WSL appearances, and earned her first senior England call-up last month, although had to withdraw due to injury
Monday 10 November 2025 15:27, UK
Arsenal Women have confirmed defender Katie Reid has ruptured her ACL.
Reid suffered the injury in training and is set to undergo surgery in the coming days. The 19-year-old is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.
A statement from Arsenal read: "The club can confirm that Katie Reid has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury during a recent training session.
- Michelle Agyemang confirms ruptured ACL during England friendly
"Katie is being closely supported by our medical team at Sobha Realty Training Centre, and everyone at Arsenal looks forward to seeing her return to action as soon as possible."
Reid had impressed in her six appearances in the Women's Super League for Arsenal this season, earning a first call-up to the England squad in October. However, she withdrew from that squad due to injury and was unable to make her senior debut.
It is another ACL injury for Arsenal after Michelle Agyemang was injured while playing for England against Australia. The Gunners are also without goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger due to the same injury.