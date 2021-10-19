Newport name Cardiff first-team coach James Rowberry as club's new manager, replacing Michael Flynn

Tuesday 19 October 2021 19:15, UK

PA - James Rowberry
Image: Cardiff first-team coach James Rowberry has been named the new Newport County manager

Newport have confirmed the appointment of Cardiff first-team coach James Rowberry as the club's new manager.

Rowberry arrives at Rodney Parade as the permanent successor to Michael Flynn, who left the Exiles earlier this month following four years in charge.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to County, having been a youth player there, and a one-time coach in the Newport academy. His first game in charge is set to be Saturday's League Two trip to Bristol Rovers.

Getty - Wayne Hatswell
Image: Wayne Hatswell has been in temporary charge since the departure of Michael Flynn

Wayne Hatswell, who has been in interim charge while the club conducted their managerial search, will again lead the team again on Tuesday for the visit of Carlisle, with Rowberry given a watching brief from the stands.

A statement on the Newport club website read: "Further to our recent recruitment communication, the club are delighted to announce the appointment of James Rowberry as our new manager.

"The appointment comes after an extensive search to find the right person to take Newport County AFC forward."

Confirming Rowberry's departure, Cardiff wrote on their Twitter feed: "James leaves with our very best wishes. We'd like to thank him for all of his hard work during his time with the Bluebirds."

