Subscribe to the Sky Sports EFL Podcast

Jonathan Oakes is joined by Keith Andrews and Gary Weaver to assess all the latest from the Championship, League One and League Two.

The panel dissects all the most recent news and talking points from the EFL, while we also hear from West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt in Ten To Tackle.

In the Championship (from the start) the panel take a look back at another brilliant performance from Aleksandar Mitrovic as he helped steer Fulham past QPR. There was also a big win for Sheffield United against Stoke and Bournemouth stayed top after a win at Bristol City.

Mick McCarthy is on the brink after another defeat for Cardiff - this time in the South Wales derby at Swansea, Nottingham Forest’s resurgence continued under Steve Cooper, Huddersfield moved back into the play-off places and Luton also enjoyed another impressive win.

We also hear from Alex Mowatt in Ten To Tackle (31m00s), as he West Brom midfielder reveals all as he answers our quickfire questions.

In League One (35m08s) the panel analyse the continued impressive form of Wigan, Peter Reid being brought in by Paul Cook at Ipswich, Rotherham’s thumping of Portsmouth and another good win for Cheltenham as they continued their solid start to life in the third tier..

And in League Two (49m06s) it is Port Vale after they beat Barrow, Mansfield’s poor run continued and Sam Nombe maintained his impressive goal scoring form for Exeter.

