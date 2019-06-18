Partick Thistle launch LGBT away shirts for 2019/20 season

0:26 Patrick Thistle have backed the LGBT movement by featuring the rainbow colours of the Pride flag on their new away kit Patrick Thistle have backed the LGBT movement by featuring the rainbow colours of the Pride flag on their new away kit

Partick Thistle have backed the LGBT movement by featuring the rainbow colours of the Pride flag on their 2019/20 away kit.

While the home shirt feature the traditional red and yellow, the mainly white away shirt features the LGBT colours down the side.

The Scottish Championship club are the first in the country to make such a statement, proudly declaring they are open to all - regardless of colour, faith or sexual orientation.

On launching the new kits, chief executive Gerry Britton said: "We were very clear when putting together the design, that we wanted to make a statement about inclusivity and that's what inspired the rainbow feature on the away shirt.

"Partick Thistle is one club open to all, we will not accept discrimination in any form and I sincerely hope this shows that.

"Football can be such a wonderful universal language that can help bridge all sorts of divides, both large and small."

Modelling the shirt at the club's Energy Check Stadium, winger Joe Cardle added: "It's fantastic for the club to show that football is all inclusive and that they've done it on their football strip.

"Football is for everyone and as the club is one of the first to do this hopefully it means others will catch on and join us in the movement."