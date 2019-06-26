Partick Thistle sign Kenny Miller after Dundee departure

Miller will wear the number nine shirt for Partick Thistle and now travels to Spain to join up with the squad for their pre-season training camp

Partick Thistle have signed Kenny Miller on a one-year deal after the veteran striker left Dundee by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Miller finished as the club's top scorer in the 2018/19 season with eight goals in his 35 appearances, as Dundee were relegated from Scotland's top flight.

The 39-year-old left Dens Park after one season, having initially joined Dundee on a two-year deal in August 2018.

The five-time Scottish Premiership champion had arrived at Dundee from Livingston where he was previously player-manager.

Caldwell took over in the dugout at Firhll Stadium in October 2018

He becomes Thistle manager Gary Caldwell's fifth signing of the summer window so far, and the forward is relishing the opportunity to link up with his former Celtic and Scotland teammate.

On joining Thistle, Kenny said: "I'm absolutely delighted to come here and work with someone whose views on football align very closely with my own.

"It's fair to say he has had a few bumps along the way but the detail the manager goes into and the way he speaks about football is something I can very closely identify with.

"Despite being in the latter stages of my career I'm as hungry as I've ever been to be successful. I want to win, I want to score goals, I want to be the most determined guy in the dressing room and I look forward to doing that here at Thistle."