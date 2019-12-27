Partick Thistle owner Colin Weir passes away aged 71

Colin and Chris Weir celebrate winning the Euromillions in 2011

Partick Thistle owner Colin Weir has passed away at the age of 71.

The lifelong Jags supporter, who won £161m on the Euromillions along with his ex-wife Christine in 2011, bought a majority stake in the club in November through his group Three Black Cats (TBC).

The club said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we confirm that lifelong Jags fan Colin Weir passed away earlier today.

"On behalf of everyone at Partick Thistle, our love, thoughts and prayers are with the family and close friends of Colin at this most difficult time."

Mr Weir had stated his intention to gift his newly-acquired 55 per cent stake in the Scottish Championship club to a new fan shareholding entity, no later than the end of March 2020.

He has also bought back parts of Thistle's ground at Firhill, bringing the stadium back to full club ownership after 10 years.

Mr Weir approached fans' group Thistle For Ever (TfE) in September and supported their offer to buy out Partick Thistle's majority shareholding in a move designed to make the club supporter-owned for the benefit of the community.

"This is a major financial commitment on my part as fan owners will not need to repay a penny - but I believe this gives fan ownership the best possible start," Mr Weir stated after acquiring his stake in Partick Thistle.

"Today is a great day for a club that means everything to me. I hope that fans can get behind this exciting development. They talk about Thistle being their club - and now it really will be."