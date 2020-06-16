Partick Thistle join Hearts in legal action against SPFL after relegation

Partick Thistle are going to take legal actiona against the SPFL

Partick Thistle have announced they will pursue legal action jointly with Hearts against the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) after relegation to League One.

On Monday, Hearts revealed their intention to pursue legal action against their relegation after only 16 clubs indicated that they would vote for league reconstruction and a 14-team Premiership from next season.

Various discussions had been held over potential reconstruction plans since the season was curtailed in Scotland due to the coronavirus crisis, with the SPFL recently proposing a new 14-10-10-10 format, asking clubs to provide an indicative vote on the plan.

The organisation have now announced that only 16 of the 42 member clubs supported a plan for an expanded top flight in an informal vote, meaning Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer's relegations were confirmed.

Partick Thistle chairman Jacqui Low says the club has accepted an 'extremely generous offer of unexpected help'

Partick and Stranraer had previously said that due to cost priorities, they would not pursue legal action, but an anonymous offer to Partick of fully-funded legal action was made on Monday evening.

In a statement on behalf of the Partick Thistle board, chairman Jacqui Low said: "Yesterday, we said that court action was our preferred route to challenging our relegation to League 1. It was only a lack of funding that stopped us. At that time, we reserved the right to change our position should circumstances change.

Hearts' relegation from the Premiership was confirmed on Monday after only 16 clubs indicated they would vote for league reconstruction

"Last night, in response to our statement, we received a proposal to fully fund legal action should we wish to pursue it, at no cost to Thistle. After careful board consideration, we have now accepted this extremely generous offer of unexpected help.

"Today, following discussions with Hearts, we have agreed that we will launch a joint legal challenge to resolve what others have failed to do since April.

"To those who think we should just move on and accept what's been dished out to us, yesterday 26 clubs put themselves first. Today, we have now been given the opportunity to do the same."