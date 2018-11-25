LISTEN: Gary Neville podcast - Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal, Wolves 0-2 Huddersfield

Gary Neville reflects on Huddersfield's surprise win at Wolves and Arsenal extending their unbeaten streak in his podcast.

After co-commentating at Molineux, Neville questions whether complacency may have proved the hosts' downfall in their defeat, and talks about where the game was won and lost.

LISTEN: Gary Neville podcast

He also looks at a Premier League weekend of big results for those in the race for the top four, with Spurs ending Chelsea's unbeaten record, boos for Manchester United after drawing with Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, and a comfortable win for Liverpool at Watford.

Download the Gary Neville podcast now and subscribe to more via iTunes