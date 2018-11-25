Gary Neville on 'inconsistent' Manchester United's struggles

Jose Mourinho could be "scratching his head" for an XI, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville has branded Manchester United "inconsistent" and says Jose Mourinho is likely struggling with team selection for each game.

It was another lacklustre performance from Man Utd on Saturday as they drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with their visitors seeing the better of the chances.

Neville believes that Mourinho was right to say United could make the top four before the game, but cited his former team's inconsistency as the reason they are not in the running for another Premier League title success.

"I didn't go to Old Trafford but I spoke to people who did. There's a lethargy, in terms of the fans going into the ground, watching the game, players on the pitch," he said on the Gary Neville podcast.

"I think Jose gave the right message before the game saying they will end up in the top four. I don't think it would have been acceptable at the start of the season, and certainly the start of last season, to say the top four is achievable, because he will have wanted to challenge for the title with the money that has been spent. That's where United need to be.

"But they're not near that level at this moment in time, and it typifies really what they are at the moment, which is inconsistent. You can see them go away to Chelsea and nearly win, go away to Watford and Young Boys, and sometimes you can watch them at home against Wolves or Crystal Palace or Valencia, and they're nowhere near.

"They're inconsistent, not just in games, but from half to half within games. It's not right obviously at this moment in time, the players are not performing anywhere near their level." Gary Neville on Man Utd's struggles

"You'd argue Jose at this moment in time will be scratching his head about which players to put out on the pitch.

"But he's made changes before and it hasn't really made any difference so it's just about battling and fighting away at it, because it is a struggle. I think that's the word to describe it."