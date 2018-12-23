LISTEN: Gary Neville Podcast - December 23

Listen to the Gary Neville Podcast as Gary Neville analyses Tottenham's 6-2 win over Everton and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's start at Manchester United.

Neville looks at whether Tottenham can maintain their momentum and challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

There's also talk about whether Solskjaer can get the most out of Manchester United's squad after he started his reign with a 5-1 win over Cardiff on Saturday.

"The hard work starts now for United," said Neville. "Anybody who thinks sacking Jose Mourinho is the answer, it is not, the hard work starts now and I am sure the people in the club are wise and knowledgeable enough to know that.

"The most important thing for Manchester United is sailing the ship into shore calmly, some people need to disembark and not come back, and some need to come on and sail out to seas in the future. That's the nature of the next six months."

