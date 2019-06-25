Gary Neville: It's a difficult market for Manchester United to do business

0:43 Gary Neville believes Manchester United face a difficult transfer window this summer Gary Neville believes Manchester United face a difficult transfer window this summer

With a big summer of change predicted at Manchester United, Gary Neville explains the difficulties facing the club in a competitive market where they are openly looking for players.

Why have Manchester United made just one signing so far?

It's difficult to do business, it's not easy. Everyone knows Manchester United want players and price tags will go up. You've got to try and encourage players to come to the club. Players don't just jump to sign for any club - they do their homework and get their agents to get to work. They probably have 50 meetings before they sign for a club nowadays. Manchester United will be in the pit with the rest of the sharks looking for the big signings. It's difficult for all clubs they all want the same players. They all want Harry Maguire, every single club wants him. Everybody wants Christian Eriksen.

Players that are being bandied about, there are four or five clubs in for them. They aren't just going to sign for the first club, they'll choose wisely and look at the different aspects. Manchester United have got a big job to do in order to get a squad right for a championship challenge. Hopefully that'll start this summer but it's not just bringing players in, it's about getting some out.

Harry Maguire is wanted by both Manchester United and Manchester City

Do United need to keep Paul Pogba?

They don't have to keep any player.

Manchester United are a better team when Paul Pogba plays but if players don't want to be at the club - that doesn't mean Pogba, he may want to be at the club - you have to get everybody onside and aligned with where you're going.

0:26 Manchester United should consider selling Paul Pogba this summer, according to Neville Manchester United should consider selling Paul Pogba this summer, according to Neville

Ultimately, that's the first thing Ole had to do - to work out who was going to be ready for the club moving forward. I'm still unsure on many players. I see the speculation on Sky Sports News and online and it looks like it could be moving all the time. You've got to get players in before you let them go because being armed with the money makes you vulnerable.

1:42 We take a look at Paul Pogba's best moments in a Manchester United shirt from the Premier League amid speculation he could be leaving Old Trafford We take a look at Paul Pogba's best moments in a Manchester United shirt from the Premier League amid speculation he could be leaving Old Trafford

For United, it's all about timing and manipulating and manoeuvring to a point where they know they're going to get players in before letting some go. Otherwise they'll become very easy to target in terms of people bumping the money up, which I'm sure they are already.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move back to Juventus

Is no Champions League a problem when it comes to attracting players?

I'd like to think players would see beyond that in terms of what this club can do and how big it is and what it will do in the future. If a player is going to choose a club based on the fact they're not in the Champions League for one season, I would say they're not the right player for the club. You want players to come to United to put the club back where it belongs, which is at the very top.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.