Gary Neville gives Man Utd transfer verdicts on Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Kobbie Mainoo

Gary Neville has revealed a four-player shortlist of players Manchester United must let go this summer window.

Ruben Amorim's first summer transfer window as United boss is a crucial one as he tries to assemble a squad capable of bouncing back from an all-time Premier League low finish of 15th place.

United also finished the campaign trophyless, having suffered defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final, denying the club a return to the Champions League.

United have begun the window on the front foot, confirming a deal to sign Wolves star Matheus Cunha. Sky Sports News understands they are also expected to approach Brentford for their top goalscorer this season, Bryan Mbeumo.

However, Neville believes there will be an emphasis on outgoings with an inevitability surrounding some members of the squad. The former United captain believes Marcus Rashford is among the players who must leave this window.

'Rashford's Man Utd ship has sailed'

"Marcus Rashford has to leave Manchester United. That ship has sailed and he needs to find himself another club," said Neville on The Overlap show, It's Called Soccer.

"I would worry that Villa haven't announced they're keeping him already, because that would be an easy deal to do with United if they were planning on keeping him.

"It sounds to me that Villa aren't going to keep him and he's going to end up back at United, but I hope for the club and Marcus' sake, it feels like that path has come to an end."

Neville expressed a similar view to Jadon Sancho, who Sky Sports News understands will not remain at Chelsea after spending the season on loan at Stamford Bridge.

"With Jadon Sancho, Manchester United have to make sure they part ways with him," Neville said.

"From Jadon's point of view, he has to make sure he parts ways with Manchester United."

Neville also namedropped Alejandro Garnacho and Antony as two names who should also be shown the door after both players have recently publicly expressed that their respective futures at Old Trafford are uncertain. Last month, Antony said he is "smiling and happy" since joining Real Betis on loan.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neville suggested Bruno Fernandes ruling out a move to Saudi Arabia is a significant moment for Manchester United

On Antony, Neville said: "His interview was absolutely spot on. I would imagine he was absolutely going under while at United. He's gone to Spain and is absolutely suited down to the ground with Spanish football.

"Over there, there is a different tactical awareness, technical ability, which is better suited to him. There were players like Kleberson or Diego Forlan; it just didn't quite happen for them, but they had very good careers, by the way. Forlan was sensational in Spain, there are players who aren't suited to a league.

"Antony is perfect for Spain, and United should facilitate him leaving. Best for United, best for the club."

'It's right that Garnacho goes'

After United's defeat to Spurs, Garnacho spoke to the media after the game to express his discontent at not starting the game. "We'll see what happens," said Garnacho regarding his future after a scathing review of his side's performances.

Image: Alejandro Garnacho was benched for the final having started every match in Man Utd's Europa League campaign

"If players are taking on the manager, and if players are questioning the manager in public, through social media, the manager has to win, or the manager has to leave," Neville said.

"I don't think that's going to happen this time. That's happened far too many times before, so I think Garnacho will leave just purely because of that.

"They've had enough. Garnacho can do it in the Premier League, but I think he'll thrive in Spain, he'll score goals and he'll be someone we'll be looking back at next season and asking: 'Why did Manchester United not keep him?'

"That type of thing will happen with him, but he'll have to go. That's not me throwing my toys out the pram, saying he has to go, but for the club and for him it's right that he goes."

'Mainoo cannot leave'

Image: Kobbie Mainoo's future has been subject to some speculation

However, Neville took a different view in regards Kobbie Mainoo, with the 20-year-old's future reportedly also in doubt.

"Mainoo is a step too far," Neville said.

"If we can't give Kobbie Mainoo a job in that two in midfield, a top club will want him. Why can't we make him a top player, if he's one of ours and is showing talent? I don't know what's going on there in the last few months, he's had some injuries that have caused him problems, so he needs to stay fit. But I'd like to feel he could be one of the two in midfield that United play.

"It's probably not Casemiro or [Manuel] Ugarte, it's probably someone else in there who is better than those two. We should be building around Mainoo in that midfield, not because he's come through the ranks. I'm alright for getting rid of players coming through the ranks, but not getting rid of players who come through the ranks and have shown what they can do.

"Marcus Rashford has been at the club a long time, Garnacho has had two or three years and there's a bit of a situation going on as well. But Mainoo is a no for me. He doesn't leave."

