Bruno Fernandes transfer news: Manchester United captain does not want to move to Saudi Arabia

Bruno Fernandes does not want to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, Sky Sports News understands.

The feeling is he still has plenty to offer top level European football, after Al Hilal offered him the chance to join the Saudi Pro League for £100m.

Manchester United do not want to sell their captain. He has a contract until 2027 with the option of a further year.

Al Hilal had been willing to almost treble Fernandes's £250,000-a-week wages at Old Trafford in order to entice the Portugal midfielder to Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old has contributed 98 goals and 87 assists in 290 games in all competitions since moving to United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Sky Sports News understands Fernandes discussed the potential Saudi deal with his family. And his decision was both a football and personal one.

United head coach Ruben Amorim, who guided his team to 17th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final, was always confident his captain was going to stay.

When asked if Fernandes had played his last game for United in their 3-1 friendly win over Hong Kong, Amorim replied: "I do not think so. I do not know for sure, nobody knows, but I do not think so.

"I think he wants to stay, he is saying 'no' to a lot of things, but it shows that he wants to win and he is really good and needs to be in the best league in the world.

"Yes [we can turn down a £100m bid], we can find another way to earn money.

"Of course I am the manager, the coach, but sometimes it is the decision of the player, but of course I talk with him, I explain things and I just have that feeling. When you talk to someone, you have that feeling if he wants to stay.

"Of course in a lot of games this season he was so frustrated, but he knows what we are doing. The feeling that I have every time I speak to him is he wants to continue for sure at Man Utd.

United are also expected to approach Brentford this week over the signing of forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Sky Sports News understands they are getting encouragement the player wants to move to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo is a player United have admired for a while and he is seen as a good fit for Ruben Amorim's system.

Brentford will listen to offers for the forward, who they value in excess of £60m.

There is a feeling within the club that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger club this summer if one meets his valuation.

