Premier League pre-season friendlies 2025/26: Fixtures, results, UK kick-off times, USA, Asia, Australia summer tour schedule and training camps

Premier League clubs have started to announce their pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Keep track below of all the friendly fixtures and results, and see the latest pre-season news and goals.

Premier League pre-season friendlies - results and fixtures

All kick-off times UK time

Arsenal

July 23: AC Milan - Singapore National Stadium, kick-off 12.30pm

July 27: Newcastle - Singapore National Stadium, kick-off 12.30pm

July 31: Spurs - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, kick-off 12.30pm

Aston Villa

July 16: Walsall - The Poundland Bescot Stadium, kick-off 7.30pm

July 19: Hansa Rostock - Ostseestadion, Rostock, kick-off 3pm

July 30: St. Louis City SC - Energizer Park, Saint-Louis, kick-off 1.30am

August 2: Nashville SC - Geodis Park, Nashville, kick-off 1am

Bournemouth

July 26: Everton - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, kick-off 9pm (Premier League Summer Series)

July 30: Man Utd - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 2.30am (Premier League Summer Series)

August 3: West Ham - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, kick-off 7pm (Premier League Summer Series)

Everton

July 26: Bournemouth - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, kick-off 9pm (Premier League Summer Series)

July 30: West Ham - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 11.30pm (Premier League Summer Series)

August 3: Man Utd - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, kick-off 10pm (Premier League Summer Series)

Liverpool

July 26: AC Milan - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, kick-off TBC

July 30: Yokohama F. Marinos - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama. kick-off TBC

Man Utd

May 28: ASEAN All Stars - Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, kick-off 1.45pm

May 30: Hong Kong, China - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong, kick-off 1pm

July 19: Leeds - Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, kick-off 2pm

July 26: West Ham - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, kick-off 12am (Premier League Summer Series)

July 30: Bournemouth - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 2.30am (Premier League Summer Series)

August 3: Everton - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, kick-off 10pm (Premier League Summer Series)

August 9: Fiorentina - Old Trafford, kick-off 12.45pm

Newcastle

July 27: Arsenal - Singapore National Stadium, kick-off 12.30pm

Spurs

July 31: Arsenal - Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, kick-off 12.30pm

West Ham

July 26: Man Utd - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, kick-off 12am (Premier League Summer Series)

July 30: Everton - Soldier Field, Chicago, kick-off 11.30pm (Premier League Summer Series)

August 3: Bournemouth - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, kick-off 7pm (Premier League Summer Series)