Manchester United rally to beat Hong Kong 3-1 as Chido Obi scores twice in post-season friendly

Teenager Chido Obi's first senior goals for Manchester United helped Ruben Amorim's side bring the curtain down on their money-spinning post-season trip to Asia with a 3-1 comeback win against Hong Kong.

Last week's Europa League final defeat to fellow Premier League strugglers Tottenham compounded the Red Devils' worst top-flight campaign since suffering relegation 51 years ago.

United travelled to Asia straight after Sunday's game against Aston Villa for a pair of friendlies, which are worth in the region of £8m for a club facing a first season without European football since 2014-15.

Amorim's side were booed on Wednesday after losing 1-0 to the ASEAN All-Stars in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur and returned to action in challenging conditions at the Hong Kong Stadium two days later.

Departing Jonny Evans made his final appearance for the club in a side that included captain Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho, who both started amid widespread speculation over their respective futures.

United dominated from the outset but, like so often this season, an inability to take their chances was punished as Juninho put Hong Kong ahead against the run of play with a shot that squirmed past Tom Heaton in the 19th minute.

The Red Devils emerged for the second half with an entirely different line-up and 17-year-old substitute Obi levelled with a fine touch and finish in the 50th minute.

Image: Youngster Obi played a starring role for United in the second half

Mason Mount was denied a penalty as the clock wound down and provided a fine 82nd-minute cross that was glanced home by striker Obi.

Ayden Heaven, who like Obi joined United from Arsenal, completed the victory against Hong Kong with a stoppage-time header.

