Everton 0-3 Bournemouth: Philip Billing, Dango Ouattara and Daniel Adu-Adjei on target as Cherries cruise to opening Premier League Summer Series win

Bournemouth scored three fine goals as they cruised to a 3-0 win against Everton in the opening game of the Premier League Summer Series.

In hot and humid conditions at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey - where, in a year and a week, the World Cup final will be held - the Premier League sides played out an entertaining encounter.

Everton had the better of the first half, but failed to take their chances. Illiman Ndiaye, Carlos Alcaraz and Beto all looked bright going forward, with the latter seeing a late effort well-blocked by new Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

But they dropped off in the second half, with Bournemouth scoring some wonderful goal in the process. Billing, who had spent last season on loan at Napoli, had been on the pitch for ten minutes when he opened the scoring.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bournemouth's Philip Billing fires in stunner against Everton during the Premier League Summer Series.

He played a nice one-two with Hamed Traore, and took a few strides across the top of the area before the space opened up for him to lash an effort through, arrowing past Jordan Pickford.

Five minutes later, and Dango Ouattara scored from the most impossible of angles. He was played through by Evanilson before standing up against Nathan Patterson. The Everton defender had a brief moment on the loose ball but it was always Ouattara, who won the foot race before firing into the top of the net.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dango Ouattara pounces on Everton error to double Bournemouth lead!

By now Bournemouth were comfortable, but Everton made a rod for their own back for the third. It was a poor pass from Jake O'Brien that missed Pickford completely and 20-year-old Daniel Adu-Adjei was lurking in the right place, taking advantage to slot home.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daniel Adu-Adjei capitalises on poor Jake O'Brien pass for Bournemouth third against Everton!

Everton never found a response, although they were without three centre halves, including James Tarkowski and Michael Keane. They had nine subs to choose from compared to Bournemouth's 14, with the Cherries changing their entire team during the second half.

Andoni Iraola's side go top of the Premier League Summer Series table, with Man Utd and West Ham playing on Sunday morning.

Iraola: Substitutions are the ones making the difference

Image: Philip Billing celebrates with his teammates after scoring Bournemouth's opener against Everton in the Premier League Summer Series

Iraola praised his substitutes after two of them scored on Saturday. The Cherries had a habit of finding goals from the bench last season too, and he offered some ways to explain why that might be.

The Bournemouth boss told NBC: "For us, substitutions are key. We want to play with a high rhythm so the other team also feels the legs, especially in pre-season and the ones coming from the bench, even if they think they are not playing many minutes, they are the ones making the difference."

When asked about Billing, who spent last season on loan in Serie A with Napoli, Iraola added: "He was very good, he's training very well.

"Also in pre-season, even if he is not playing many minutes, he won the Serie A with Napoli. This is a big achievement and I'm happy to have him again with the team."

On transfers, Iraola added: "The club is working for different positions. Our focus is probably in the centre back position, we lost Dean Huijsen and we haven't replaced him so the club is doing their job.

"With the market, you never know what is going to happen but we have to focus on the players we have now available."

Saturday July 26 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Everton 0-3 Bournemouth

Sunday July 27 - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Manchester United vs West Ham - 12am kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Wednesday July 30 - Soldier Field, Chicago

West Ham vs Everton - 11.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Thursday July 31 - Soldier Field, Chicago

Manchester United vs Bournemouth - 2.30am kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Sunday August 3 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Bournemouth vs West Ham - 7pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

Manchester United vs Everton - 10pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports