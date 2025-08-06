Arsenal 2-3 Villarreal: Viktor Gyokeres makes first start but Mikel Arteta's side beaten despite Max Dowman shining again

Viktor Gyokeres' first Arsenal start ended in defeat as Villarreal ran out 3-2 winners at the Emirates Stadium despite 15-year-old Max Dowman wowing the crowd again.

After a brief cameo in the north London derby defeat to Spurs in Hong Kong, Gyokeres was given an hour by Mikel Arteta, but his Arsenal homecoming was upstaged by another big-money Gunners signing, who was wearing a Villarreal shirt.

Nicolas Pepe, the once-£72m Arsenal record signing, gave the LaLiga side the lead from close range after Pape Gueye's header came off the post. And more questionable defending saw The Yellow Submarine double their advantage.

Image: Nicolas Pepe scored the opener on his Emirates return

Gerard Moreno was found in space in the area and while David Raya saved his shot well, Karl Etta Eyong was on hand to nod home from close range.

Arsenal responded instantly with their favourite weapon - set pieces. Gabriel Martinelli's corner was headed home by summer signing Christian Norgaard at the far post, the Denmark midfielder showing he can bring his set-piece prowess from his Brentford days to Arsenal.

The Gunners pushed for a leveller in the second half with Gyokeres seeing his best chance of the game kept out at the near post by Luis Junior. But Villarreal would net a third as former Bournemouth and Everton winger Arnaut Danjuma ran clear and finished under Kepa Arrizabalaga into the far corner.

Just as Arsenal looked like they were missing a spark, up stepped Dowman once again. The 15-year-old took the game to his Champions League-level opponents and, like against Newcastle in Singapore, won the Gunners a penalty.

Image: Max Dowman impressed once again off the bench for Arsenal, winning the penalty for their second

A slick backheel from the teenager brought him into the box before he went down under a challenge which allowed Martin Odegaard to tuck home the penalty.

Arsenal brought on Noni Madueke after that, but again it was Dowman pulling all of Arsenal's strings. However, the Gunners couldn't prevent suffering back-to-back defeats in pre-season, with their Premier League campaign starting next week against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports.

Arteta criticises 'naive' Arsenal defending

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikel Arteta speaks after Arsenal's pre-season friendly defeat to Villareal where youngster Max Dowman impressed and Viktor Gyokeres made his home debut in front the Gunners fans.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta:

"Today, I think the result is painful. I think they've been super-efficient but we've been naïve, especially the way we have defending open spaces and that's something that, especially the way we play, we have to absolutely nail.

"Today we haven't been good at all in that department and that has cost us the game, for sure.

"Well, every season has been a bit different. Last season, one for sure is that availability is something absolutely key that has a huge impact on your chances to win the league or the Champions League.

"And last season, especially, towards the last three or four months of the season, we really struggled with that. I think we made some great decisions to resolve that possible issue with a lot of players that have the capacity to play in different positions at the highest level. And I think we are stronger."

Image: Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games this season

This season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage is increasing from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games are on Sky Sports.