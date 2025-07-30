Yokohama F. Marinos 1-3 Liverpool: Rio Ngumoha scores stunning solo goal as Florian Wirtz and Trey Nyoni help secure pre-season friendly win

Liverpool's teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha capped a 3-1 friendly win over Yokohama F. Marinos with a stunning solo goal to underline his rapid rise to the Reds' first-team.

The 16-year-old winger thrilled down the left flank with his second-half cameo, combining searing pace with mesmerising skill - but showed he has the finishing touch, too, when he drove forwards, cut inside on his right past a couple of defenders and banged in his first Liverpool goal with three minutes left to play.

There has been plenty of hype about the young attacker who became the club's youngest-ever starter with his FA Cup appearance in January. It appears that excitement is justified, with the England youth international leaving Mohamed Salah chuckling on the sidelines at his strike on Wednesday.

Who is Rio Ngumoha? Rio Ngumoha is Liverpool’s 16-year-old wing sensation.



The teenager is an England youth international and was the Reds’ youngest-ever starter when he was picked for the FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley in January.



Ngumoha came through the ranks at Chelsea before switching to Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

In a game of firsts, record signing Florian Wirtz bagged his maiden goal for Liverpool in the comeback win, while another new arrival Hugo Ekitike made his debut. Another rising star Trey Nyoni was also on the scoresheet.

Image: Liverpool's Florian Wirtz scores against Yokohama F. Marinos

Arne Slot picked a strong side in Japan as he looked for a response to Saturday's 4-2 loss to AC Milan but Liverpool were off the desired level for much of the first 45 minutes.

Liverpool's starting XI Liverpool starting XI: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo.

Mohamed Salah was the chief creator, Cody Gakpo curled against a post and debutant Ekitike, who was largely on the fringes, went close with a near-post flick but Liverpool lacked sharpness in their play.

They were too easily opened up, as well. Several chances fell the way of the hosts - who are in the J1 League relegation zone - before Giorgi Mamardashvili was at full stretch to keep out a header low to his left just before the break.

Darwin Nunez missed a close-range chance of his own soon after coming on for Ekitike at the break and it was Yokohama who made the breakthrough, finding a way through the Liverpool defence once again when sub Asahi Uenaka fired into the far corner, having already spurned a free header.

Image: Japan captain Wataru Endo was given a heroes welcome when he came on for Liverpool

It was cause for concern for Slot - but, with Yokohama making wholesale changes, his own replacements changed the game.

Sub Curtis Jones was sharp to win the ball in midfield before bursting forwards, combining with Salah and then working the ball into the path of Wirtz to convert a simple finish to level it up.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Just six minutes later, Liverpool were celebrating again when Jeremie Frimpong curled a fine cross into the six-yard area for Nyoni to stretch and prod in his side's second.

That appeared to free Liverpool up and Ngumoha was fearless as he tried to make things happen out wide on the left before taking responsibility with a break through the middle to fire in a memorable third.

Slot: Ngumoha showed his quality again

Liverpool boss Arne Slot on Rio Ngumoha's performance, per the Liverpool Echo: "We have a lot of very good players, but to get some from the academy is helpful. It gives us energy. There was a moment where he should've squared it so he can learn. But if you are 16 and you impact the game like he did, that's definitely a compliment.



"He wasn't the only player who impacted it from the bench, Trey, Curtis, Jeremie...Rio again showed his quality and that's nice. We have a lot of good players but academy players are always helpful and gives energy to the team. Learning points for him but still 16."

On the team's performance: "Good game against an opponent in the middle of the season and used to the circumstances, so it was intense, which is nice. We want teams who can compete and I've seen a few positives. We come back, subs impacting the game, good moments..."

August 4: Athletic Club (double header) - Anfield, kick off 5pm and 8pm

August 10: Crystal Palace (Community Shield) - Wembley, kick-off 3pm

August 15: Bournemouth (Premier League) - Anfield, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports