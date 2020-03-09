Raheem Sterling must avoid Aaron Wan-Bissaka in next Manchester derby, insists Jamie Carragher

3:44 Speaking on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher claimed Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the best one-on-one defender in world football Speaking on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher claimed Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the best one-on-one defender in world football

Pep Guardiola must opt not to put Raheem Sterling up against Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the next Manchester derby, according to Jamie Carragher.

Sterling continued his barren run in front of goal during Manchester City's 2-0 defeat United on Sunday, meaning it is 809 minutes since he last scored for his club.

Raheem Sterling has had less activity in the opposition box since he last scored in the Premier League

The England forward was well marked for the second time this season in the Premier League by Wan-Bissaka, who also received plaudits for his display in the reverse league fixture at the Etihad in December, where United claimed a 2-1 victory.

Carragher believes Guardiola has been left with a decision to make when the teams next meet given Wan-Bissaka's latest performance against Sterling.

He told Monday Night Football: "It's almost become a massive rivalry this - Raheem Sterling versus Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

"I actually think Pep has to think about what he can do next time given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's record now in this fixture. Something he's got to do is not put Sterling up against Wan-Bissaka.

"Sterling is perhaps one of the three best wide left players in the world, but Wan-Bissaka is saying, 'bring it on'. I think he's one of the best one-on-one defenders for a full-back in the world. I don't think anybody would be able to get the better of him one v one.

Raheem Sterling is yet to register a goal or assist this calendar year

"When I say Manchester City have got to do something different it's not about Sterling waving the white flag. It's about using your brain. If you're Guardiola, you've got to put Raheem on the other side.

"When you keep coming up against a manager and a team who keep beating you, you've got to come up with ways of doing things differently. Certainly in these games, Sterling has to go to the other side and Wan-Bissaka has to be given a different problem."