Predicted Premier League table 2019/20: Matt Le Tissier's verdict ahead of opening game

Who's going to win the 2019/20 Premier League? Who will make the top four? And who will be relegated?

With the transfer window closed and the season starting on Friday Night Football as Liverpool face Norwich, we asked former Southampton and England forward Matt Le Tissier to predict every team's finishing position this season.

There's also a chance to have your say with our interactive table.

Who do you think will finish where? Make your predictions below by ticking up or down to change teams' positions in the table and then scroll down to see Le Tissier's verdict.

Manchester City start the season as favourites to win the title for a third year in a row, with Liverpool expected to be their closest challengers.

Le Tissier reckons City will pip Liverpool again, with Tottenham coming third.

"Manchester City have strengthened and Liverpool haven't. I think City will win it by five or six points this season.

"Tottenham will be third. Tanguy Ndombele should make a big difference to them but I don't see them challenging the top two. City and Liverpool are still too good for them at the moment."

Arsenal have done plenty of business during the last month, bringing in Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz, Kieran Tierney and Dani Ceballos. However, Le Tissier thinks the Gunners will miss out on the top four along with Manchester United.

"There's not much between the three teams for the final top four place but I'll go with Chelsea. I would like Frank Lampard to do well, I think he will be a good manager, and I hope he gets them into the Champions League as it would be a good kickstart to his career."

Le Tissier then reckons two of the newly-promoted teams will go straight down, along with Burnley.

"I don't think Sean Dyche's side have strengthened as much as some of the teams around them," he says. "Newcastle should have enough to keep clear of the relegation battle but Brighton and Aston Villa will be in the mix."