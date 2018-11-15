Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku ruled out of Belgium match with injury

Romelu Lukaku has scored 45 goals in 79 games for Belgium

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of Belgium's Nations League clash against Iceland with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old came off the bench during United's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, winning a second-half penalty for his side, but missed trips to Bournemouth and Juventus before that with the same problem.

Belgium host Iceland at the King Baudouin Stadium at 7.45pm on Thursday before travelling to Switzerland on Sunday - live on Sky Sports Football - in their second League A Group 2 match of the week.

It is unknown if Lukaku will play a part in that game before United return to action on November 24, after the international break, when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.