Thibaut Courtois: Real Madrid goalkeeper says he is among world's best

Thibaut Courtois argues he is among the world’s best goalkeepers despite facing criticism over his Real Madrid form in recent months.

The former Chelsea 'keeper spoke ahead of Belgium's Euro 2020 qualifier in Russia on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"With my talent and my form, I am certain that I belong among the best," Courtois told Belgian reporters.

"That is precisely why I have been criticised. I have only conceded seven goals in La Liga so there is nothing wrong with my form."

Courtois faced criticism following Real's 3-0 defeat at Paris St Germain in the Champions League in September and then was substituted at half-time at home to Club Brugge after conceding two early goals last month.

"They were two bizarre goals and then I had to go off because I was sick," he added, claiming that the storm of criticism that followed was unfair.

"But I don't read the papers. As a professional, you only pay attention to what the coach, your team-mates and those who know what it is like to be a goalkeeper say.

"To criticise someone for letting in a goal is very easy, but I've remained calm and done my work at training.

"I've never doubted my ability. To lose my self-confidence would be the biggest mistake I could make. You go downhill from there.

"The pressure belongs at a clubs like Real and I don't have a problem with that. At [former clubs] Chelsea, at Atletico and now at Real, you have to achieve."

Courtois has gone seven matches without conceding for Belgium - a record for the Red Devils - who have already qualified for Euro 2020.

They are looking to maintain their 100 per-cent record in Group I in St Petersburg on Saturday.

"I'd rather win 4-3 than play a goalless draw," Courtois said.

"Winning is the most important. But with respect to our opponents, most of the matches we've played recently we've been obliged to keep a clean sheet by keeping our concentration."