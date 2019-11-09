Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says Paris Saint-Germain striker dreams of Bernabeu switch

Kylian Mbappe has three more years left on his current PSG contract

Zinedine Zidane says he will continue to state that it would be a "dream" for Kylian Mbappe to seal a move to Real Madrid, despite criticism of his comments from Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo.

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu and admitted during the summer transfer window that he would be open to a "new project", before agreeing to stay at PSG for the 2019/20 term.

Earlier this week, PSG sporting director Leonardo labelled Zidane's comments on Mbappe potentially moving to La Liga as ''annoying'' and ''irritating".

Kylian Mbappe arrived at the Parc des Princes for £121.5m in 2018, after a season-long loan

"All I said was something the player had already said, that it was his dream to wear Real Madrid's white jersey," Zidane said.

"That's all I said, and I'm saying it again, and I will repeat it everyday.

"Regarding Leonardo's reaction I have no comments. He says whatever he wants, he's entitled to, just like I'm entitled to say whatever I want today."

Mauro Icardi celebrates scoring for PSG against Club Brugge

Mbappe played 83 minutes of PSG's 1-0 victory over Club Brugge in midweek to help maintain their 100 per cent record in Group A of the Champions League.

Liverpool have also been rumoured to be interested in the striker in recent weeks, but prior to the Reds' clash with Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp denied the links, stating that last season's European Cup winners had "absolutely no chance" of signing him.

Mbappe is under contract at Ligue 1 champions PSG until 2022 and has scored nine goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this term.

The France international arrived at the club in 2018 in a £121.5m transfer from Monaco after an initial season-long loan.