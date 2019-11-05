Thomas Tuchel: Bayern Munich contact Paris Saint-Germain boss over vacant manager role

Bayern Munich are interested in appointing Thomas Tuchel as their new manager

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has been contacted by Bayern Munich over the vacant manager's position at the Allianz Arena, according to Sky in Germany.

An enquiry has been made about his availability both now and next summer but the French club say Tuchel will remain at PSG for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign, and that the prospect of him leaving after this season will depend on their form.

Bayern are searching for a replacement for Niko Kovac, who departed with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga, having just been thrashed 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Niko Kovac came under increasing pressure at Bayern Munich following his side's poor start to the season

Tuchel, who was appointed at the Parc des Princes in 2018, guided PSG to the Ligue 1 title last season and has won two French Super Cups during his time in charge.

He remains under contract at the French club until 2021.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has been identified as another target for the role but said on Monday that he will not be leaving the Eredivisie champions before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, former Bayern midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Jose Mourinho "would be tempted" by the vacant position at the German club.