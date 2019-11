Bayern Munich and Niko Kovac part ways after 16 months in charge

Bayern Munich have parted ways with head coach Niko Kovac after 16 months in charge.

He leaves the club just one day after they were thrashed 5-1 at his former club Frankfurt.

They are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach after 10 games.

More to follow...