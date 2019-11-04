Erik ten Hag says he will not leave Ajax this season amid Bayern Munich interest

Erik ten Hag spent two years as coach of Bayern's reserve side

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag says he will not be leaving the club this season, despite interest from Bayern Munich.

Sky in Germany report the Dutchman is the Bundesliga champions' top target as they search for a replacement for Niko Kovac.

But when asked whether he would remain at Ajax for the rest of the season, Ten Hag said: "Yes, I can confirm that.

"I feel a strong connection with my team and everyone at Ajax. I can confirm that I stay at Ajax this season."

Niko Kovac left Bayern on Sunday after 16 months in charge

The 49-year-old spent two years as the coach of Bayern's reserve side and admitted that he still has strong feelings for the Bavarian club.

"Bayern is a fantastic club and I really enjoyed working there," he said. "It's still in my heart but now I'm at Ajax.

"I'm not a dreamer. I focus on Ajax and live for today."

However, Sky in Germany report Bayern have already contacted Ten Hag over their vacant managerial position, and Ten Hag did not deny that was the case.

"I can't answer that question," he said.

Kovac left Bayern on Sunday in the wake of their 5-1 humbling at Frankfurt, his former club.

Ten Hag led Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, as well as a domestic double.

He joined the club in 2017 and will lead them at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday when they take on Chelsea in the Champions League group stages.