Bayern Munich contact Erik ten Hag after Niko Kovac exit

Bayern have made contact with Ajax in their attempts to bring Erik ten Hag to the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich want Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to replace Niko Kovac, who was sacked as manager on Sunday, according to Sky in Germany.

Contact has already been made in their efforts to bring the Dutchman to the Allianz Arena, however, Sky in Germany report that the 49-year-old will not be available until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Since his appointment in 2017, Ten Hag has won the Eredivisie, the Dutch Super Cup and KNVB Cup, and he guided Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Niko Kovac was sacked with Bayern fourth in the Bundesliga after ten games

The Dutch champions' run in the European Cup included victories over Real Madrid and Juventus during the knockout stages - as Ajax reached the last four of the competition for the first time since 1997.

Ajax are undefeated at the start of the season in the league and are six points clear at the top of the Eredivisie after ten wins and two draws.

Ten Hag is currently under contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2022.

Ajax celebrate their victory over Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last term

Kovac was sacked as Bayern manager after 16 months in charge, following their 5-1 defeat to his former side Eintracht Frankfurt.

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and the Bavarian club's president Uli Hoeness held discussions with the Croat on Sunday, following the defeat at the Commerzbank Arena on November 2.

Bayern are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, four points behind Borussia Monchengladbach after 10 games.