European round-up: Romelu Lukaku scores but Inter Milan miss out on top spot in Serie A

Romelu Lukaku has six goals for Inter Milan in eight Serie A games

Romelu Lukaku's goal was not enough for Inter Milan as they missed out on the chance to steal top spot in Serie A from Juventus.

Inter were held to a 2-2 draw by Parma at San Siro, with Antonio Candreva's opener cancelled out by goals from former Inter forward Yann Karamoh and Gervinho to give the visitors a shock half-time lead.

Antonio Conte's side fought back through Lukaku's strike after the break but the point meant they were unable to take advantage of a Juventus slip-up.

The champions were held to a 1-1 draw at Lecce earlier in the day but they remain top of the table on 23 points, one point ahead of Inter in second.

Bundesliga: Dortmund miss chance to cut lead

Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund played out a lacklustre 0-0 draw on Saturday that saw both teams drop off the pace in the Bundesliga title race.

Schalke twice hit the woodwork through Salif Sane and Suat Serdar in a dominant first half with Dortmund content to play second fiddle.

Dortmund left their attacking game for the second half with Jadon Sancho coming close, but they were badly missing injured top striker Paco Alcacer, out with a muscle problem.

Jadon Sancho played his first league game since he was left out by manager Lucien Favre for disciplinary reasons

Third-placed Dortmund, who have now won only one of their last five league games, are on 16 points, with Schalke in seventh spot on 15.

While avoiding defeat at Schalke is important in such a derby, the pressure on Dortmund coach Lucien Favre is mounting after their midweek Champions League loss to Inter Milan.

Bayern Munich lead the standings on 18 points after edging visitors Union Berlin 2-1, with striker Robert Lewandowski becoming the first Bundesliga player to score in each of the first nine league games.

Ligue 1: Lyon move away from danger

Lyon finally looked like they may put their awful start to the league season behind them with a 2-0 win over relegation rivals Metz.

Goals from former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay and a penalty from ex-Celtic man Moussa Dembele proved the difference, with a result that moves Lyon up into 12th, two points ahead of their visitors, who they had trailed at the start of the day - and still sit 19th.

Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay were both on target for troubled Lyon

Elsewhere, Lille kept up their excellent start with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Bordeaux, to keep within a point of second-placed Nantes.

Benjamin Andre put them ahead midway through the first half, before Yusuf Yazici doubled the lead from the penalty spot, and in second-half stoppage time Loic Remy added the third.

Brest are a point behind them in fifth courtesy of a a third straight win, this time seeing off bottom side Dijon 2-0, while Angers slipped off the pace into sixth with a 0-0 draw at Montpellier. It was also goalless between Reims and Nimes, while Strasbourg moved out of the bottom three thanks to a surprise 1-0 win over Nice.