Jose Mourinho would be tempted by Bayern Munich, says Bastian Schweinsteiger

Jose Mourinho has been out of football since December

Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Jose Mourinho would be "tempted" to take over at Bayern Munich.

Mourinho - sacked by Manchester United last December - is the bookies' favourite to replace Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich, the club where Schweinsteiger spent 13 years of his career.

Schweinsteiger worked with Mourinho at Old Trafford - although the Portuguese only used the midfielder in four matches - and says he saw signs to suggest the former Chelsea manager, who is working with Sky Sports this season, is keen to work in the Bundesliga.

Mourinho had a keen interest in the Bundesliga, says Schweinsteiger

"I can imagine Mourinho in Germany", said Schweinsteiger, the former Bayern captain, in an interview with Bild.

"I remember he was always asking me about Bayern and the Bundesliga. During our away games, there was always Bundesliga on TV.

"He really knew every single player, even from the smaller teams. He was also learning German.

"He has not worked in the Bundesliga, so I can well imagine that he would be tempted by a commitment in Germany."

Mourinho has admitted he is an admirer of the Bundesliga since leaving United.

However, it is understood by Sky in Germany Bayern's top target to succeed Kovac, who was sacked on Sunday, is Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag, who spent two years in charge of Bayern Munich II, says the German club is "still in my heart" but has confirmed he will not be leaving Ajax this season.