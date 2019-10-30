Neymar: Rivaldo says Paris Saint-Germain forward has to leave club

Neymar scored four goals in five appearances for PSG at the beginning of this season

Neymar needs to leave Paris Saint-Germain in order to fulfil his potential, according to former Barcelona and Brazil international Rivaldo.

The 27-year-old came close to leaving PSG this summer but agreed to stay after talks broke down over a proposed return to Barcelona, before the European transfer window deadline.

Neymar's displays have been criticised and booed by sections of PSG's fanbase, despite some impressive performances, including against Strasbourg when he scored an injury-time overhead kick.

Rivaldo believes Neymar made a mistake in joining PSG two years ago

He has vowed to "give my life on the pitch" for PSG, following a turbulent summer of transfer speculation.

However, Rivaldo, who scored 35 goals in 75 games for Brazil between 1993-2003, said: "I believe a lot in Neymar. But I think he has to leave [PSG].

"That's why he wanted to leave at this transfer window at any cost, PSG is a great club but not one for the level of Neymar.

"I think that, at a world stage, everybody talks only about Barcelona, Real Madrid and some other big clubs from England, some from Germany.

"He has to go to a club that has more history at Champions [League].

"Of course, if he wins the Champions [League] and can be a world champion, it will be much easier to become the best player in the world."

Neymar's performances this season have come under scrutiny

Neymar is currently facing at least another two weeks on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury in Brazil's 1-1 draw with Nigeria in October.

Rivaldo drew comparisons between Neymar and Ronaldinho, who departed PSG for the Nou Camp in 2003 and went on to win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup twice respectively - as well as the Champions League in 2006.

"He has to be like Ronaldinho. Ronaldinho left there (PSG) to come to Barcelona to be the best player in the world," he said.

"But these are things that happen. We are human beings, we make mistakes. I believe Neymar made a mistake on this matter of going there.

"But he still has time, he's 27-years-old, a lot of things ahead of him. He almost left this year and I believe he will leave at the next transfer window. And he will be the best player in the world."

1:02 Neymar ignored the boos from his own fans as he scored PSG's winner against Lyon in Ligue 1 (Pictures: beIN Sport) Neymar ignored the boos from his own fans as he scored PSG's winner against Lyon in Ligue 1 (Pictures: beIN Sport)

Real Madrid were also interested in bringing Neymar back to La Liga last summer, and Rivaldo believes the forward would not turn down an offer if they once again showed an interest in bringing him to the Bernabeu.

"If a club like Real Madrid is interested, I am sure he would go there. Of course, Barcelona fans would be very upset with that, but he's a professional (player).

"And he knows he has to leave PSG, he knows he made a mistake. With all the respect to PSG, which is a great club, but it's not a club for the level of Neymar."

Despite multiple injury setbacks, Neymar has scored four goals in five appearances at the beginning of this season for PSG.

He arrived at the French club from Barcelona for a world-record £200m fee in 2017.