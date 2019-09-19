Neymar: PSG forward can lead challenge for Champions League, says Kaka

0:24 Neymar's former Brazil team-mate Kaka says the forward was correct to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after talks over his proposed return to Barcelona broke down during the summer transfer window Neymar's former Brazil team-mate Kaka says the forward was correct to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after talks over his proposed return to Barcelona broke down during the summer transfer window

Neymar can lead Paris Saint-Germain's challenge to win this season's Champions League after an unsettled transfer window, according to his former Brazil team-mate Kaka.

Talks over a proposed return to Barcelona broke down prior to the European transfer window deadline on September 2, the 27-year-old was also linked with a move to their La Liga rivals Real Madrid throughout the summer.

Neymar had his three-match ban in the Champions League cut to two matches by the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this week and watched on as PSG beat Real Madrid 3-0 in their opening Group A clash on Wednesday.

Neymar served the first of his two-match Champions League ban in PSG's 3-0 win over Real Madrid

"For him I think it's good to stay there in PSG for now. I think it's good for him, for the club," Kaka said.

"I think PSG is always trying to build a great team to win a Champions League, so he can be the leader for this project and, in my opinion, it's good. It will be a great year for him."

The world's most expensive player, who signed for PSG from Barcelona for £200m in 2017, scored in Brazil's 2-2 draw with Colombia and featured in their 1-0 defeat to Peru over the international break after returning from an ankle injury.

Kaka and Neymar warming up prior to a World Cup Qualifier for Brazil in 2015

As well as PSG's challenge for the Champions League, Kaka believes Neymar can lead Brazil's quest to win the next World Cup in Qatar in three years' time.

"Our expectation with him is for him to be the guy for the next World Cup for us," Kaka added.

"I think it's hard for him but I think every year he's more mature, he understands his position in the national team better as well and it's good.

"It's good to have a great player like Neymar in the team. So for Tite (the Brazil head coach), it's perfect."

Despite playing for his national side upon his return to action, Neymar missed the first five games of the season for PSG.

He was booed by his own supporters throughout his return against Strasbourg last weekend before scoring a stunning injury-time overhead-kick winner.