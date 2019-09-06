Neymar will retire at Paris Saint-Germain unless wage demands drop, says La Liga president

Neymar scored 105 goals in 186 games for Barcelona from 2013-2017

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes Neymar "will retire at PSG unless he lowers his salary" after talks broke down over his proposed return to Barcelona.

The Catalan club and Real Madrid were both interested in bringing the forward back to Spain this summer, but prior to the European transfer deadline, Neymar instead agreed to stay at the Parc des Princes.

The 27-year-old, who remains the world's most expensive footballer after his £200m (€222) move in 2017, is under contract at PSG until 2022.

1:27 PSG boss Thomas Tuchel admits the uncertainty over Neymar is not helping the team. PSG boss Thomas Tuchel admits the uncertainty over Neymar is not helping the team.

"In view of the market, Neymar will retire at PSG unless he lowers his salary and also his PSG claims," Tebas said.

"The problem of not coming back now [to Barcelona] has to do with his own departure to PSG.

"It was an off-market transfer, it was only possible to happen with 'traps' to increase sponsorships.

"When you do it out of the market, it is impossible to sell again at this price."

Paris Saint-Germain fans displayed a banner "Neymar go away" during their Ligue 1 match against Nimes

Despite not playing a game for PSG this season, Brazil boss Tite has confirmed the forward is in contention for selection ahead of his side's friendly against Colombia on Friday evening.

Neymar suffered an ankle injury in Brazil's 2-0 friendly victory over Qatar earlier this year, which was the last time he played in a competitive fixture.