Deadline Day 2: How the end of the summer transfer window unfolded

Neymar remains a PSG player, but who secured a move on Deadline Day 2?

Who moved? Who stayed? And which League One club made nine signings? Here's how Deadline Day 2 unfolded…

PL exits: The Trip to Italy, with Mkhi and Sanchez

With no players able to join Premier League clubs on Deadline Day 2 - a matter teams are set to discuss this month - it was all eyes on the departures lounge on Monday…

Just 18 months after Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swapped clubs, the duo now find themselves in Italy. Sanchez's loan move from Manchester United to Inter was confirmed last week, and on Monday, Arsenal's Mkhitaryan joined Roma on a season-long loan, where he will wear the No 77 shirt.

United also waved a permanent farewell to Matteo Darmian, who signed for Parma on a four-year contract. United are expected to receive £3.6m from the deal, and have inserted a sell-on clause.

Another Premier League departure saw Javier Hernandez leave West Ham to join Sevilla in a deal worth close to £8m, with the Mexican signing a three-year contract.

And though Fernando Llorente's contract expired earlier this summer, the Spaniard said goodbye to Tottenham after it was confirmed the striker joined Napoli on a two-year deal.

After two wonderful seasons, today I say goodbye to Tottenham. It was a pleasure to wear this shirt and wherever I go there will be always a space in my heart for Tottenham and for their fans. I wish you all the best for this season and for the future! Thanks. #COYS💙 pic.twitter.com/M2ox8SYpUy — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) September 2, 2019

A flurry of loan moves saw Southampton's Mario Lemina and Brighton's Florian Andone join Galatasaray, Chelsea's Kenedy head to Getafe, and Leicester winger Rachid Ghezzal move to Fiorentina. You can scroll down to see some of the more unexpected moves you may have missed...

Scottish business: Kent returns, Taylor's a Bhoy

Rangers were in dire need of some positivity after Sunday's disappointing Old Firm defeat - and the return of Ryan Kent will certainly go a long way to improving the mood around Ibrox.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan in Glasgow, has re-joined the club from Liverpool in a £7.5m deal, and becomes the second most expensive signing in the club's history after Tore Andre Flo.

🆕 #RangersFC are delighted to confirm the return of @ryankent to the club on a permanent basis from @LFC.



The winger has signed a four-year-deal with the Gers after spending the 2018/19 season on loan at Ibrox.



➡️ https://t.co/cPC7GKCdPS pic.twitter.com/h2yOoUrF4c — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 2, 2019

Across the city Celtic completed a move for Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor, who joined for an undisclosed fee, as well as signing Manchester City defender Jeremie Frimpong on a four-year deal and Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Lee O'Connor from Manchester United.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, added Osman Sow on loan from Dundee United and Harvey St. Clair on loan from Venezia, Jason Holt joined St Johnstone on loan from Rangers and Adrian Beck joined Hamilton.

Around Europe: Keeper swap

Having lost the No 1 battle at Real Madrid to Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas upped sticks and joined Paris Saint-Germain for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions. The deal also saw Alphonse Areola move the other way on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Another major move saw Mauro Icardi sign a new three-year deal with Inter Milan but also join Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan. According to Sky in Italy, PSG will pay the Serie A side an initial loan fee of 5m euros and will have the option to make the move permanent next summer for 65m euros.

5:09 Sky in Italy reporter Valentina Fass rounds up the biggest moves of the Italian transfer window Sky in Italy reporter Valentina Fass rounds up the biggest moves of the Italian transfer window

It was a relatively quiet day in Germany however, with Patrik Schick joining RB Leipzig on loan from Roma the pick of the Bundesliga moves.

ICYMI: Begovic moves to Azerbaijan & 'Sorry Man Utd'

Unless you were glued to the Deadline Day 2 blog all day, some deals could easily have passed you by...

Bobby Duncan's move from Liverpool to Fiorentina was completed on Monday evening, with the 18-year-old striker - who is Steven Gerrard's cousin - joining the Serie A club on a three-year contract with the option for a further two years, Sky Sports News understands. The fee is understood to be £2m, while Liverpool have a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

One of the more eye-catching transfers saw Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic club Azerbaijan side Qarabag on loan until January. The club have played Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham in recent years, and have been drawn in Sevilla's Europa League group this time around.

You may have also missed the one that got away for Manchester United, at least that is according to Almeria, with the Segunda Division side tweeting 'Sorry Man Utd' when announcing the signature of Arvin Appiah from Nottingham Forest.

There was also Marcus Edwards - once compared to Lionel Messi by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino - who joined Portuguese side Vitoria on a permanent deal from Spurs.

Neymar heads to… Miami??

It's official. Neymar is going nowhere. Well, kind of. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is currently in Miami after joining up with the Brazil squad, but the forward will not be moving clubs after an intense summer of speculation.

Neymar checked into Miami Beach on his Instagram story as he gears up for the international break with Brazil (Credit: neymarjr)

The 27-year-old was even willing to pay £17.7m (€20m) towards securing a deal, Sky Sports News understands, but a move back to Spain did not materialise, as talks over a sensational return to Barcelona broke down, while Real Madrid failed to agree terms for the Brazilian.

Upon his return from the international break, Neymar will look to force his way back into Thomas Tuchel's plans having not played a minute for PSG so far this season. How the fans react should he play - having booed him earlier this season - will certainly be one to watch out for later this month.

0:54 Neymar faces a fight to win over the PSG supporters after his proposed return to Barcelona fell through, says French football expert Jonathan Johnson Neymar faces a fight to win over the PSG supporters after his proposed return to Barcelona fell through, says French football expert Jonathan Johnson

No Deal: The ones that got away…

Besides Neymar, there were several big-name moves which failed to materialise this summer, with Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Ivan Rakitic all remaining at their respective clubs.

Pogba had been linked with Real Madrid as well as a return to Juventus, but the midfielder is staying at Old Trafford, while Eriksen - who admitted in July he would "like to try something new" - remains a Spurs player amid reported interest from Real and PSG.

Christian Eriksen has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Tottenham

Sporting captain Fernandes was wanted by both United and Spurs, while a deadline-day move to Real was also mooted but did not go through. Rakitic, meanwhile, is still at Barcelona amid reports Juve were keen on the Croatian.

On Deadline Day 2 itself, Juventus ran out of time in their bid to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi, while Dejan Lovren remains a Liverpool player amid interest from Italian clubs.

EFL - Bolton's 'MANIC' Monday

And finally, the busiest club of them all...

Sky Sports' EFL reporter Simeon Gholam: Bolton's fortunes are finally on the up as new boss Keith Hill made a Deadline Day trolley dash to try and improve their squad.

The Trotters are on minus 11 points at the bottom of League One, 15 adrift of safety, and have leaked 17 goals so far this season and scored none. But the club have announced NINE new arrivals to try and help turn their season around.

Winger Thibaud Verlinden and midfielder Liam Bridcutt joined on loan from Stoke and Nottingham Forest respectively, while Will Buckley rejoined the club as a free agent after initially leaving at the end of last season.

Other free transfers saw (deep breath) Chris O'Grady join from Oldham, Ali Crawford from Doncaster, Josh Emmanuel from Ipswich, Daryl Murphy from Nottingham Forest, Joe Bunney from Northampton, while veteran defender Jake Wright signed on loan from Sheffield United.

Phew!