Mauro Icardi joins Paris Saint-Germain from Inter on loan with option to buy

Mauro Icardi has left Inter after six years at the club

Mauro Icardi has signed a new three-year deal with Inter Milan and joined Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan.

According to Sky in Italy, PSG will pay the Serie A side an initial loan fee of 5m euros and will have the option to make the move permanent next summer for 65m euros.

The striker flew to Paris on Monday morning along his wife and agent Wanda Nara and thrashed out personal terms with the Ligue 1 club, with his wages thought to be around 5m euros for the season.

PSG were keen to bring in an attacking reinforcement after seeing Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani both suffer injuries in their Ligue 1 fixture against Toulouse last week.

Icardi is set to link up with Brazilian forward Neymar, who has agreed to stay at the Ligue 1 club after talks over a return to Barcelona broke down.

5:09 Sky in Italy reporter Valentina Fass rounds up the biggest moves of the Italian transfer window Sky in Italy reporter Valentina Fass rounds up the biggest moves of the Italian transfer window

The Argentina international was left out of the Inter squad upon new coach Antonio Conte's arrival, as he was deemed "not part of the technical project" by the former Chelsea and Juventus boss.

Juventus, Napoli and Roma were all interested in signing him during the summer transfer window but the 26-year-old looked to have his heart set on staying at the club despite the arrival of Manchester United duo Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Romelu Lukaku took Mauro Icardi's number 9 shirt at Inter Milan

Icardi's relationship with the club started deteriorating in February when he was stripped of his role as captain by former boss Luciano Spalletti.

Associated Press reported last week Icardi is suing Inter for discrimination, claiming 1.5m euros (£1.38m) in damages and to be allowed back into the first-team fold.

Icardi originally joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2013 and last season scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.