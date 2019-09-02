Romelu Lukaku: I needed to leave Manchester United for Inter Milan

0:39 Romelu Lukaku says his move to Inter Milan from Manchester United came at the perfect time for him Romelu Lukaku says his move to Inter Milan from Manchester United came at the perfect time for him

Romelu Lukaku says his move to Inter Milan came at the perfect time and has given him the "boost of energy" he needed.

The 26-year-old switched to the Italian side on a five-year deal from Manchester United last month for a fee worth in the region of £73m.

The Belgium international has scored twice in his opening two games, firing Inter to the summit of Serie A, and the forward believes his move to Italy has given him fresh motivation following two seasons at Old Trafford.

"I just knew I came here to play for a big, big team," Lukaku told Sky in Italy. "Where the expectations are really, really high and the ambition of the club is going in the right direction.

"So it was the right step for me. 26, [years old] I wanted to discover something else playing in a league that I love, for me it was the right move.

"I said to (Kwadwo) Asamoah, I really made the right move, this is the energy, the boost of energy that I needed."

'Conte is a leader of men'

Inter boss Antonio Conte has already heaped praise on his summer acquisition for his early-season form and Lukaku believes the former Chelsea boss, who was appointed in June, has the leadership qualities to succeed at the San Siro.

When asked what it was like working with the Italian, Lukaku replied: "It's really good.

"It's really demanding when you're on the training field and before the game and at half-time.

"Tactically, he's really prepared, a great motivator and good for the group. He's a great leader of men, so you play with heart."

0:27 Romelu Lukaku says his former Man Utd team-mate Alexis Sanchez can have a huge impact at the San Siro this season Romelu Lukaku says his former Man Utd team-mate Alexis Sanchez can have a huge impact at the San Siro this season

'Sanchez can add that spark we need'

Inter have strengthened their attacking options further with the signing of Lukaku's former team-mate Alexis Sanchez on a season-long loan from Manchester United

Lukaku, who scored 28 goals in 66 appearances for United, believes the Chile international forward can be the extra "little spark" that Inter need.

"[Alexis is a] great addition for the squad," Lukaku said.

"You always want to play with the best players, but he's a great man as well. We have a dressing room full of great men and full of players willing to work for the team.

"So he's a great addition to it and hopefully he can add that little spark to the team that we need."