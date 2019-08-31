Mauro Icardi: Inter Milan striker suing club for 'discriminatory' behaviour

Icardi has been linked with a move away from the San Siro this summer

Mauro Icardi is suing his club Inter Milan for discrimination, claiming 1.5 million euros (£1.38 million) in damages and to be allowed back into the first-team fold.

The forward says that apart from being dropped from advertising campaigns and the team photoshoot for this season's new jersey, he was also forced to train separately from the first XI.

The Argentina international claims he was excluded from specific training sessions for forwards, directed by Inter coach Antonio Conte.

In published extracts from a legal document, Icardi alleges the club took "clearly discriminatory" action against him.

Icardi is suing to be allowed back into the full training sessions and is claiming damages amounting to at least 20 per cent of his salary, (approximately 1.5 million euros).

The problems with Icardi, who was Inter's top forward last term, began in January with a contract dispute, before he was then stripped of the captaincy.

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku have both arrived at the San Siro from Manchester United this summer to bolster Conte's side's front line, leaving Icardi less likely to be guaranteed a starting spot.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last season.