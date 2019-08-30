Matteo Darmian: Parma agree deal with Manchester United for defender

Matteo Darmian made just seven appearances for United last season

Parma have agreed a £1.4m deal with Manchester United for defender Matteo Darmian, according to Sky in Italy.

The 29-year-old is set to sign a three-year contract, or two-year with the option for a third, with the Serie A new boys and is set to fly to Italy over the weekend to undergo a medical.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted on Friday that Serie A clubs had manifested interest for the Italy international over the summer and is likely to leave.

"I can see maybe Matteo [leaving]. There has been some interest in Matteo over in Italy, wanting to go back home," Solskjaer said.

Louis van Gaal signed Matteo Darmian from Torino in 2015

Darmian is poised to leave United four years after joining from Torino in a £13m deal, during which he amassed 92 appearances for the club across all competitions and won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

The full-back has played only 13 times for the Old Trafford club since December 2017 with his current deal due to expire next summer.

He joins team-mate Chris Smalling in a move to Serie A as the centre-back is closing in on a move to Roma.