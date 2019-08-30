Chris Smalling: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Roma loan for defender

0:39 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Chris Smalling's move to Roma Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Chris Smalling's move to Roma

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed centre-back Chris Smalling will join Roma on loan.

The news of Smalling's move to Roma was broken by Sky in Italy on Thursday, who say the 29-year-old will join the Serie A club on a season-long loan. United will receive a fee of £2.7m.

"It's just come up the last couple of days, this opportunity for Chris and we've sat down yesterday and discussed it," said Solskjaer ahead of Saturday's trip to Southampton.

"At the moment we have six fit centre-backs and I couldn't promise Chris regular football and he's on the plane over now. I think he'll enjoy the experience over there.

"It's a good club, a big league. There aren't many English players who have had the chance to play in Italy and I'm sure he will come back stronger and better for it."

Solskjaer says right-back Matteo Darmian, formerly of Torino, could also be headed for Italy before the European transfer window closes on September 2. Meanwhile, centre-back Marcos Rojo, who came close to a Deadline Day move to Everton, will be staying at the club.



"I can see maybe Matteo [Darmian leaving]. There has been some interest in Matteo over in Italy, wanting to go back home," added the United boss.

"Marcos [Rojo] is staying definitely so we have a squad now that's less in numbers but still big enough and strong enough to have coverage in all positions."