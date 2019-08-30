Transfer Talk: Is Alexis Sanchez leaving a gamble for Manchester United?

Alexis Sanchez struggled to find his best form for Manchester United

The Transfer Talk podcast is back as the European transfer window draws to a close.

Host Dave Reed is joined by Dharmesh Sheth and Nick Wright to discuss Neymar's proposed move from Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson phones in to explain why re-joining Barca is Neymar's preference and why PSG are willing to move on from the Brazilian star just two seasons after shattering the world transfer record to sign him.

Jonathan also discusses the takeover of Nice by chemicals giant Ineos - which is run by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe - and how that might impact French football.

The panel debate the pros and cons of Manchester United letting Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling leave for Serie A and we hear from Mason Greenwood's former England coach on whether the teenage striker is ready for a bigger role at Old Trafford.

As the Scottish transfer deadline looms, Sky Sports News reporter Luke Shanley joins the show to assess the business done so far and analyse whether Rangers have closed the gap on Celtic.