Mauro Icardi to join Paris Saint-Germain from Inter Milan on season-long loan

Mauro Icardi was stripped of Inter captaincy earlier this year

Mauro Icardi is set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan from Inter Milan, according to Sky in Italy.

The Argentina international striker is expected to sign a new deal with Inter before completing a move to the Ligue 1 champions, ahead of the transfer window closing in France on Monday evening.

Icardi has been deemed surplus to requirements at the San Siro by head coach Antonio Conte following the arrivals of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United.

Juventus and Roma were both interested in signing Icardi during the summer transfer window.

Associated Press reported last week Icardi is suing Inter for discrimination, claiming 1.5m euros (£1.38m) in damages and to be allowed back into the first-team fold.

Icardi claims he was excluded from specific training sessions for forwards, directed by Conte.

The 26-year-old, who joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2013, was stripped of his role as captain by former boss Luciano Spalletti earlier this year.

Icardi scored 17 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions last season.