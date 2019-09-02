Southampton's Mario Lemina joins Galatasary on loan

Mario Lemina has moved to Turkey to join Galatasaray

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina has joined Turkish side Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal, with an option to buy next summer.

Lemina was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the window, with United making an enquiry for the Gabon international.

He signed for the Saints from Juventus in 2017, and has gone on to make 46 appearances for the Premier League side.

Hoedt has also left the club on a season-long loan deal, after joining from Lazio for around £15m the same season, before making 32 appearances during his debut season with the club.

Wesley Hoedt has been farmed out to Royal Antwerp on loan

The Netherlands international will join up with former Everton forward Kevin Mirallas at Antwerp, who sit ninth in the Belgian top-division table after a defeat at Saido Berahino's Zulte Waregem on Sunday.