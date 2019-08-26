Premier League clubs: Transfer window deadline talks next month

David Luiz completed a Deadline Day £8m switch from Chelsea to Arsenal

Premier League clubs intend to discuss whether to change the deadline of the summer transfer window next month, Sky Sports News understands.

This summer's window closed at 5pm on August 8, just over 24 hours before the opening game of the season between Liverpool and Norwich at Anfield.

Clubs are scheduled to meet on September 12 for a routine discussion, and it is understood 'several' clubs would like to raise the deadline.

There is no suggestion a formal vote will take place next month, with the most likely date for any vote at their get-together in November, or in the New Year.

In 2017, Manchester City, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Watford and Swansea voted against the dates of the present transfer window.

Fourteen clubs voted in favour of a change, and Burnley abstained.

European leagues did not follow suit and some clubs have grown increasingly frustrated as sides, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, have targeted some of their top players.

Under Premier League rules, eleven clubs - a majority - are required to change the date and time of summer transfer windows.

In 2017, fourteen clubs were required to agree to changes and one source has told Sky Sports News that might be the preferred number of clubs.

It is claimed FIFA would prefer a single deadline day across Europe, but have so far not been able to push through any significant changes.

Several managers, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, have made it clear they want the early closure of the Premier League window to be scrapped.

"I don't care when it closes, I only think it must close at the same time," said Klopp.

"You want a team not only together but together and focused on the future, but that is not possible as long as there is a door open.

"I don't understand why this decision is not already reviewed at least. At first it was a good idea but it didn't work out so let's change it again."

Pochettino says closing the English transfer window early is "a massive mistake".

The Tottenham manager is still sweating over the future of Christian Eriksen, who has 12 months to run on his contract, with the Denmark midfielder understood to be keen on a move to Spain.

"I think he [Daniel Levy] and a lot of people now realise it was a massive mistake," said Pochettino.

"I hope that we fix the problem for the next season.

"We need to go back and operate in the same way that they operate in Europe because I think it's massive when you go to compete in the Europa League or Champions League."

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday, September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

