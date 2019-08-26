Euro papers: Fiorentina interested in Man Utd's Fred

Manchester United midfielder Fred has found himself on the periphery this season

With just a week remaining for clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany and France to sign players, the European transfer window is once again hotting up.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European press and bring you all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Italy

Fiorentina are interested in Manchester United midfielder Fred. The Brazilian has struggled since his move from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer and hasn't featured in a matchday squad this season. (La Nazione)

Arsenal have been told to lower their £25m asking price for Shkodran Mustafi by the defender's father and agent. "It's best for both sides to work on a transfer but for that it also needs market-driven transfer fees," Kujtim Mustafi said. (Tuttosport)

Mauro Icardi has turned down several lucrative offers to leave Inter this summer, according to his wife and agent Wanda Nara. The forward is set to remain at the San Siro despite not being in Antonio Conte's first-team plans. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan haven't given up hope of signing Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid and the club's chief football officer Zvonimir Boban is in Spain to continue talks over a deal for the Argentine. (Corriere dello Sport)

If AC Milan are unable to land Correa they will make an offer to Real Madrid for James Rodriguez. The Colombian is also wanted by Napoli. (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma will step up their attempts to sign centre-back Daniele Rugani from Juventus after Paulo Fonseca's side started their Serie A campaign with a 3-3 draw against Genoa. (Corriere dello Sport)

There is speculation over the future of Rodrigo De Paul after the Udinese star started their Serie A opener on the substitutes' bench. There has been interest in the Argentine from Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Fiorentina. (Football Italia)

Inter and Monaco have held talks over a swap deal involving Joao Mario and Pietro Pellegri. Both players would leave their respective clubs on an initial season-long loan deal. (Sport Mediaset)

Spain

Thomas Tuchel is frustrated that he can't select Neymar until the Brazilian's future is clear. "Leonardo knows I want to fix these things, it depends on him," the PSG head coach said. "It's not my decision. If it were I would have played him (Neymar) today." (AS)

Valencia forward Rodrigo is expected to complete a move to Atletico Madrid within the next 48 hours. Atleti are prepared to pay the Spain international's £55m buyout clause and will finance the move by letting Correa join Milan. (AS)

Ivan Rakitic's future at Barcelona remains uncertain after the midfielder was left out of the starting XI for the La Liga champions' 5-2 win over Real Betis. There is interest in Rakitic from Serie A clubs and Paris Saint-Germain. (AS)

Germany

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner's new four-year contract is believed to include a £27m release clause, a figure which will enable him to join Bayern Munich next summer. (Kicker)

Eintracht Frankfurt have struck a deal with Sporting for striker Bas Dost. The Holland international has scored 76 goals in 84 league appearances for the Portuguese side. (Kicker)

Dost's expected arrival could see Ante Rebic depart Eintracht. The club's sporting director Fredi Bobic has confirmed an enquiry has been made for the Croatian who has previously been linked with Inter, Bayern Munich and AC Milan. (Sky Germany)

France

Bordeaux are interested in Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and will attempt to sign the 27-year-old on loan. The club have already signed Laurent Koscielny from the Gunners this summer. (Foot Mercato)

Rangers have made an offer of around £9m for Amiens striker Moussa Konate. The Senegal international has struck 21 goals in 65 games for the Ligue 1 side. (L'Equipe)

Former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye is expected to sign with Saint-Etienne on a free transfer. The 33-year-old has been without a club since January. (L'Equipe)