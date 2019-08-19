Premier League needs 11 clubs to vote for transfer window change

Christian Eriksen's future at Tottenham remains unclear

Eleven Premier League clubs must agree to change the deadline of the summer transfer window.

This season's summer transfer window closed at 5pm on August 8, just over 24 hours before the opening game of the season between Liverpool and Norwich at Anfield.

Clubs are scheduled to meet on September 12 for their next routine discussion but it is not yet known whether the issue will be raised by Tottenham, or another club.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino says closing the window early is a "massive mistake" and hopes "we fix the problem for the next season".

Pochettino is still sweating on the future of Christian Eriksen, who has 12 months to run on his contract, with the Denmark midfielder said to be keen on a move to Spain.

If a European club makes a late bid for Eriksen - a reported target for Real Madrid - before their September 2 deadline, Spurs may be forced to cash in but will be unable to sign a replacement until January, as the window closed for English clubs on August 8.

A vote may be required for any change to the existing deadline and under Premier League rules, eleven clubs - a majority - are required to change the date and time of summer transfer windows.

Rule V.2. states: "The Summer Transfer Window in any year shall: V.2.1. conclude at 17:00 on the Thursday before the commencement of the relevant Season or at such other date and at such other time as the Board may determine in its discretion (which will only be exercised in the event of agreement by a simple majority of Clubs on an alternative date and time)".