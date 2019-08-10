Tottenham must keep Christian Eriksen, says Jamie Redknapp

0:46 Jamie Redknapp wants Tottenham to tie Christian Eriksen down to a new contract Jamie Redknapp wants Tottenham to tie Christian Eriksen down to a new contract

Tottenham should make sure Christian Eriksen stays at the club after his influential performance in win over Aston Villa, says Jamie Redknapp.

The Dane's introduction from the bench after 64 minutes helped spark Spurs into action with his passing in midfield forcing Villa, who were 1-0 up at the time of his arrival, deep into their own half.

He made three key passes during his time on the pitch as Spurs roared back to win 3-1 with goals from Tanguy Ndombele and a double from Harry Kane.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Spurs have been prepared to sell Eriksen this summer and there had been talks with Real Madrid and interest from Manchester United in the window.

Eriksen admitted earlier this summer he "would like to try something new" - but also left the door open to sign a new Spurs deal.

Redknapp feels Spurs would be ill-advised to allow a player of his talents to leave.

"Personally, until Eriksen came onto the field, I didn't see Spurs winning that game," Redknapp said.

Eriksen played a huge role in Tottenham's comeback against Aston Villa

"Mauricio (Pochettino) said that he felt his side were better in the second half, but I'm not so sure.

"When he came onto the pitch, the tempo changed, the pace of the passing changed, you could see every time a Spurs player got the ball, the first player they looked for was him. He changed the whole tempo of the game.

"I think it was more to do with him than anything else. They've got no Dele Alli and No Son (Heung-min) today, so they were missing some important players but Eriksen showed his importance to the team today.

"Players like Eriksen are few and far between; someone who can unlock a door, gets on the ball and changes the pace of the game. I was so impressed with him when he came on.

"I really hope Christian Eriksen doesn't leave the Premier League and doesn't leave Tottenham. When he plays, it's like the game stands still.

"Great players always look like they've got time. They see the game in slow motion, and that's what Eriksen does...We've seen that Ndombele is a powerful player who is going to break through the lines and play little one-twos, but he needs someone who is going to get him the ball quickly, and that's what Eriksen does.

"With [[Moussa] Sissoko and [Harry] Winks in there, they're all very good midfield players, but who's going to make that special pass? Who's going to do that David Silva pass or Bernardo Silva pass?

"He's the difference in that team, Eriksen, and they need to find a way to keep him.

"If he wants a bit more money than most players, that's what great players deserve."