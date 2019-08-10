Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa: Harry Kane's late double secures Spurs win

2:51 Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa

Harry Kane scored two late goals to ensure Tottenham avoided an opening-day upset as they won 3-1 against Aston Villa.

Newly-promoted Villa took a shock lead in the ninth minute when John McGinn finished past Hugo Lloris.

Player ratings Tottenham: Lloris (6), Rose (5), Alderweireld (6), Sanchez (6), Walker-Peters (6), Winks (6), Sissoko (6), Ndombele (7), Moura (6), Lamela (6), Kane (7)



Subs: Eriksen (6), Nkoudou (5), Skipp (5)



Aston Villa: Heaton (7), Taylor (5), Mings (7), Engels (6), El Mohamady (5), McGinn (7), Hourihane (5), Grealish (5), Trezeguet (5), El Ghazi (5), Wesley (5)



Subs: Jota (5), Kodjia (5), Luiz (5)



Man of the match: Harry Kane

Spurs raised their level in the second half and eventually equalised with a brilliant strike from club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele in the 73rd minute.

Kane then put Spurs ahead in the 86th minute before adding another shortly afterwards.

Tanguy Ndombele celebrates his equaliser

The third goal put the game beyond Villa, who had battled hard and threatened to deal an early setback to Spurs' season before tiring under increasing pressure late in the game.

How Spurs struck late to snatch win

Spurs started positively as Lucas Moura twice went close inside the opening five minutes, but were then caught out as Villa took the lead.

A long ball forward from Tyrone Mings bounced through for McGinn, who took it in his stride and then finished past Hugo Lloris after beating Danny Rose.

Aston Villa players celebrate John McGinn's early goal

Spurs struggled to create chances in response and Villa could have extended their lead as Trezeguet saw a shot blocked and then got into the box again and was denied by Lloris.

It took until late in the first half for Spurs to go close, but Kane headed over the bar from six yards out.

Spurs upped their level after the break - especially after Christian Eriksen was introduced - as they pinned Villa back inside their own half.

Moussa Sissoko shot wide from a brilliant position at the back post before the impressive Mings blocked from Kane and then prevented Erik Lamela from scoring after Tom Heaton was caught out of his box.

Team news Record signing Ndombele started for Tottenham but Deadline Day additions Lo Celso and Sessegnon were not in the squad, and nor was Vertonghen.Walker-Peters played at right-back while Son and Foyth were suspended and Eriksen started on the bench.



Summer signings Heaton, Engels, Trezeguet and Wesley started for Aston Villa.

However, a brilliant 25-yard strike from Ndombele proved the catalyst for Spurs to snatch victory.

Heaton kept the scores level for a few minutes longer with a fine save from Christian Eriksen's free-kick, but Kane struck in the 86th minute after Lamela won the ball from Jack Grealish, before wrapping up the win with a low finish across goal.

Kane: Eriksen improved tempo

Harry Kane speaking to Sky Sports: "The tempo of the game changed in the second half. We pressed higher and moved the ball quicker. After we made it 1-1, it was full throttle until the end.

"We know what Christian's like, and when he came on he dictated the pace, and I made my movement off him."

Man of the match - Harry Kane

Villa managed to largely keep Kane quiet until the final stages, but the striker made the most of the late chances that fell his way. He reacted quickly to put Spurs ahead and then produced a clinical finish from the edge of the box to make sure of victory.

The managers

Mauricio Pochettino: "We conceded really early. I think we started well and we created a few chances but with their first long ball, we conceded and I think that started to change everything. We were a little bit confused, which is my fault because I am the manager, and I think we made a lot of mistakes and it didn't work in the first half."

Dean Smith: "You look at Tottenham's physicality and I thought that was the difference in the last 20 minutes of the game. We know about their quality but physically they're very strong and we kept giving it away. Ultimately it became a hard game for us in the second half."

Opta stats

Tottenham have won 37 Premier League games after finding themselves behind at half-time, more than any other side.

Aston Villa are winless in their last 19 Premier League away games (D3 L16), losing their last eight in a row.

Harry Kane has scored four goals in five Premier League appearances against Aston Villa, including two goals in their last such meeting: a 2-0 win for Spurs at Villa Park in March 2016.

What's next?

Spurs face a trip to Manchester City next Saturday evening, live on Sky Sports (5.30pm), while Villa host Bournemouth on Saturday (3pm).