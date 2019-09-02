Bobby Duncan leaves Liverpool for Fiorentina

Bobby Duncan has signed for Serie A side Fiorentina

Liverpool's Bobby Duncan has joined Fiorentina on a three-year deal, with the option of two further years, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood that the 18-year-old, who is Steven Gerrard's cousin, has joined the Serie A club for around £2m and Liverpool will also insert a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the deal.

The player arrived in Italy with agent Saif Rubie on Monday afternoon for a medical at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome, the same facility where Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was simultaneously undergoing a medical ahead of a season-long loan move to Roma.

Duncan scored 25 goals for the development squad last season

Duncan had been at the centre of a row since last week when Rubie claimed Liverpool were keeping him against his will, having pulled out of a U23 game due to "deep mental issues with all the stress".

He has yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team but did feature in pre-season, scoring in the 6-0 win at Tranmere.