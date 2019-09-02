Asmir Begovic: Bournemouth goalkeeper joins Qarabag on loan

Asmir Begovic has featured 70 times in all competitions across two seasons with the Cherries

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has joined Azerbaijani side Qarabag FK on a short-term loan deal until January.

Aaron Ramsdale has started in goal for the Cherries' first four Premier League games this season, with Begovic yet to make an appearance.

Back-up 'keeper Mark Travers also helped Bournemouth reach the third round of the Carabao Cup in a penalty-shootout victory over Forest Green Rovers last week.

At the end of last season, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe denied there had been a falling out between himself and Begovic after not selecting him for their 1-0 victory over Tottenham in May.

Bournemouth paid Chelsea £10m for the Bosnia and Herzegovina international in the summer of 2017, and he has two years remaining on his current deal.

The 32-year-old made 24 appearances for Howe's side in 2018/19, keeping five Premier League clean sheets.

Qarabag have been Azerbaijan Premier League title winners for the past six years and currently top the table after winning their first three games of the season.

They will also meet Sevilla, APOEL Nicosia and Dudelange in the group stage of the Europa League.